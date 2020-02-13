Brokerages Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. 40,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,234. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

