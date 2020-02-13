Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 789.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 956.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.