Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 119,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,288. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 790.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,871.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

