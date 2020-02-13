Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.35% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $112,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $15,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 207,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,084.21%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

