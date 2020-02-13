Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 240.7% in January

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the January 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,057,000 after buying an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $15,761,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 240,242 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

BEP stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,084.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.