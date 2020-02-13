BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BRP by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

