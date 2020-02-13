Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

