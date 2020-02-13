Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Trading Down 11.6%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCUCF)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

