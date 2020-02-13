Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 2,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

