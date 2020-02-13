Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,987. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

