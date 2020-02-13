Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.32. 121,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

