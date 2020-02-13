Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of CDNS opened at $77.10 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

