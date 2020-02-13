Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.31), 294,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($295,974.74).

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

