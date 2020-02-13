Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.83

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

