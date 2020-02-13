Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celtic (LON:CCP)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Celtic (LON:CCP) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Celtic stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.52. Celtic has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.06.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic (LON:CCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 20.51 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.