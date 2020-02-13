CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 101,522 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 320,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million and a PE ratio of -68.75.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

