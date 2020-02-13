CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CTST stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,694. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.20. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CannTrust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

