Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 96,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,476. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.