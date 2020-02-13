Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $15.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.27 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $14.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $62.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.71 million to $63.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.97 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $72.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 92,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,076. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $382.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

