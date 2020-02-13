Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

