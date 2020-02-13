Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $71.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.18 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $281.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.25 million to $282.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $317.76 million, with estimates ranging from $315.35 million to $321.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,506. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

