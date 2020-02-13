CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Up 26.5% in January

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 525,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

