CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,620,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,554 shares of company stock worth $29,405,072. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 506,955 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,182.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

