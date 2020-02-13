Carl Zeiss Meditec’s (AFX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €109.40 ($127.21). 150,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.06 and a 200 day moving average of €106.65. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 61.25.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

