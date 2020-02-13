Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 52,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

