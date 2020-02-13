carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $12,825.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

