Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,760 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,953 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,344 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.