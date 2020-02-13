Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

LHX traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.34. 6,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average is $207.39. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $156.90 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

