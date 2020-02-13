Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.71. 1,768,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,697,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

