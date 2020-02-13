Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

