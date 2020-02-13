Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Prologis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,607. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

