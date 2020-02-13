Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

