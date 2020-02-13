CEEK VR Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $846,616.00 and approximately $730.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.02 or 0.06161179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00057125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00120470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.