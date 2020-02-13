Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.