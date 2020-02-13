Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 932,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 598,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

