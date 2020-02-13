Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

CERS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 115,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Cerus has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.