Cfra Upgrades Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) to “Hold”

Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.19.

NYSE TCO opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

