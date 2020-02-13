Challenger Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
ASX:CGF opened at A$10.16 ($7.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Challenger has a 1-year low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of A$9.15 ($6.49).
Challenger Company Profile
