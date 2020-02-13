Challenger Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

ASX:CGF opened at A$10.16 ($7.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Challenger has a 1-year low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of A$9.15 ($6.49).

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

