Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,037 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 64,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 392,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

