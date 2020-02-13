Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after buying an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 325,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

