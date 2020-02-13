Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.26. 882,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,063. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

