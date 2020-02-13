Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

