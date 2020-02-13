Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

BMY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.