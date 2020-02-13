Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 600 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.04. 2,046,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

