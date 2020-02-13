Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $595,000 Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $241.93. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,824. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $244.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

