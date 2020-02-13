Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.90

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $12,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.