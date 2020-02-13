China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

