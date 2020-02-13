China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other China XD Plastics news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie Han acquired 554,923 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,137,592.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,104,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,563,745.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 over the last ninety days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of China XD Plastics worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,086. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

