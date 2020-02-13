Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.49

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $13.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,299 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.