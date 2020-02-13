Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $32.52, approximately 11,059 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

Choiceone Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

